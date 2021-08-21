Kenya: Cheers and Jeers As BBI Verdict Sinks in

ODM leader Raila Odinga who jointly with President Uhuru Kenyatta were the key promoters of the push to amend the Constitution yesterday welcomed the appellate court's decision which found the initiative as unconstitutional.

Mr Odinga described the judgment as "remarkable as it forms part of the continuing conversation on the future of this country and the significance of the constitution".

According to the former Prime Minister who had identified himself with constitutional change, the next move will be decided separately by the proponents of the BBI, as he added that there are no plans to move to the Supreme Court.

"This is not the end of the conversation and the parties involved will each make their own decisions on how to proceed from the decision that has been delivered. That is welcome, as the issues involved need to be deliberated upon to the fullest extent," he explained in a statement to the newsrooms.

Mr Odinga went ahead: "For us, as we have stated before, we shall engage only to the extent that circumstances will require. But we feel that we have to move on."

On the other hand, DP William Ruto yesterday said God had stopped what he termed as 'coalition of the known' while viewing it as a major win to his 'Hustler Narrative' . He said the focus will now be on building the economy through his bottom-up model.

"God, our heavenly Father has come through for Kenya and stopped the coalition of the known, the mighty and the powerful from destroying our constitution," Dr Ruto tweeted.

"Kenya will go on. BBI intended well but we must respect the constitutional authority of the courts and find other legitimate means to achieve Kenya's unity and prosperity. And for some of us, it is time for serious introspection on the political way forward," said Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

But as others welcomed the verdict, the Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki yesterday said he will challenge the judgement in the Supreme Court especially on what constitutes the basic structure of the constitution.

The Solicitor-General Kennedy Ogeto said, "Immediately I get all the seven judgements, I will move to the Supreme Court to challenge several issues which the court failed to address conclusively."

Senior Counsel James Orengo said they will discuss on whether to explore other avenues over the BBI issue.

Narc leader Ms Martha Karua praised the judgement saying," It was great."

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders said there is no need of further challenging the judgment arguing that it was time for the country to focus on the virus crisis and recovery of the economy.

The leaders, Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford-Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula, and Kanu's Gideon Moi, said as they respect the judgment, the contentious issues which had been raised during the process could be addressed through the parliamentary path.

"In light of this, we still have an opportunity as a country to hold broad-based, honest and people-driven dialogue on expedition of progressive proposals that require legislative and policy interventions such as strengthening of devolution through increment of resources to the grassroots," said the leaders in a statement.

According to Soy MP Caleb Kositany, who is viewed as DP's de-facto spokesperson, the judgment is a win for Kenyans.

Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said the political game had toughened with the judgement on BBI.

Additional reporting by Richard Munguti, Mwangi Muiruri, Gitonga Marete and Reginah Kinogu.