The former military governor of Oyo State, Brigadier General Adetunji Idowu Olurin (retd) is dead.

Olurin, who served as a military governor in Oyo State between 1985 and 1988 died at the age of 78 years.

The septuagenarian who hails from Ilaro in Ogun State, died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Vanguard learned.

Details of his death were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report but a family source who did not want his name in print confirmed the incident.