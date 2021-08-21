Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Records 1,286 New Cases, 32 Deaths

Kenya has recorded 1,286 new covid-19 infections from a sample size of 8,310 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 15.5 per cent.

From the cases 1,264 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners comprising 661 females and 625 males.

The youngest case is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 100 years old. Total confirmed positive cases in the country are now 228,363 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,305,988.

In terms of distribution of coronavirus infections per county; Nairobi 258, Makueni 118, Kiambu 117, Laikipia 87, Nakuru 84, Nyeri 78, Nyandarua 47, Murang'a 59, Embu 45, Busia 28, Kirinyaga 27, Uasin Gishu 23, Kilifi 23, Bungoma 22, Kericho 20, Turkana 19, Machakos 18, Mombasa 17, Taita Taveta 17, Wajir 16, Kajiado 16, Tana River 14, Isiolo 13, Migori 11, Lamu 10, Tharaka Nithi 10, Kisumu 9, Elgeyo Marakwet 8, Kakamega 8, Kisii 8, Meru 8, Nyamira 7, Baringo 7, Marsabit 6, Kitui 6, Siaya 4, West Pokot 4, Garissa 4, Homa Bay 3, Bomet 2, Kwale 2, Trans Nzoia 1, Nandi 1 and Narok 1.

In a statement to media houses on Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,942 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,766 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 176 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 211,781 of whom 170,734 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 41,047 are from various health facilities.

During the same period, 32 patients succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in April, July and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,467.

A total of 2,060 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 8,769 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme. 157 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 80 of whom are on ventilatory support and 77 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 818 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 754 of them in general wards and 64 in High Dependency Units.

Cumulatively, 2,374,197 vaccines have been administered across the country as of Friday.

Of these, total first doses were 1,595,335 while second doses were 778,862. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 48.8 per cent with the majority being males at 55 per cent. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 2.9 per cent.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups was as follows: Aged 58 years and above 234,675, Others 231,572, health workers 130,593, teachers 117,403 while security officers were at 64,619.