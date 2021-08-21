Kenya: Indomitable Keter Clinches 1,500m Gold

21 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi and Bernard Rotich

Vincent Keter is the new World Athletics Under-20 Championships men's 1,500m champion.

Keter went for the title that his Rongai Athletics Club's teammate George Manang'oi won in 2018 Tampere, clocking three minutes, 37.24 seconds at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Keter, who led through from 900m before taking the bell at 2:41.35, beat Ethiopia's Wegene Addisu to second place in 3:37.86.

Kenya's Kamar Etiang, who had claimed bronze was disqualified for lane infringement to see another Ethiopian Melkenah Azize, who finished fourth upgraded to the medal bracket in 3:40.22.

Keter, who won the Africa Under-20 1,500m title in 2019, said he wanted that victory badly by virtue of the event taking place at home.

"It's such a good feeling and it means a lot to me," said Keter, who thanked his mentor, Olympic 1,500m silver medallist, Timothy Cheruiyot for his good guidance. "I planned with my compatriot Kamar to run a fast race and it worked for us. It's unfortunate that he had to be disqualified," said Keter.

Keter's victory saw Kenya's medal tally at the top surge to eight; five gold, one silver and two bronze.

