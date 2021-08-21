Egypt: Elsevier - Egypt Tops Africa in Scientific Research in 2020

Elsevier said Egypt occupied the first position in Africa in the field of scientific publication in 2020.

Egypt published about 31,647 researches, while South Africa published 30,970 researches, according to a report which Elsevier presented to Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.

The report said Egypt marked progress with regard to the quantity of researches presented over the past five years, while maintaining about 27 percent of international quality standards.

The report marks a starting point for more discussions about how the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research contributes to universities and scientific associations in promoting research strategies and maintaining higher regional levels.