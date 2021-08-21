Rwanda's Covid Death Toll Passes 1,000

The number of people who have died of Covid-19 in Rwanda has passed 1000, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday, August 20.

According to the ministry's daily update on the Covid-19 situation, nine people succumbed to the coronavirus on Friday, raising the death toll to 1,005. 380 people tested positive for Covid-19.

With a total of 82,215 positive cases recorded so far, the death rate stands at 1.2 percent.

Rwanda recorded the first Covid-19 death in late May 2020.

While it took less than three months to reach 500 Covid-19 deaths last August, from then it has taken 12 months to pass 1000.

Since June this year, the country has been battling the third wave of Covid-19, which saw a record surge in new cases and deaths due to the Delta variant.

The latest wave had forced government to impose a lockdown in Kigali and eight districts. However, with the easing of restrictions, only 10 sectors remain under lockdown.

Vaccination continues

Nearly one million Rwandans have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The government has encouraged people to get vaccinated. Health officials believe the number of deaths will decrease as more people get inoculated.

Rwanda plans to have vaccinated 30 percent of its more than 13 million people before the end of this year, and 60 percent by end of 2022.

As the country continues to receive more vaccine doses, the government is optimistic about reaching the targets.

