Nigeria: Fake Evictions, Clashes Strategies in BBNaija House

The fourth week in Big Brother Naija's house was a rollercoaster. First was the exit of Kayvee, one of the new housemates. The housemates raised concerns over his erratic behaviour to Big Brother and by Monday afternoon, Kayvee exited the game.

A statement released by the organisers, MultiChoice Nigeria, disclosed that the housemate left the house on medical grounds after having a consultation with Big Brother and the on-site medical team. By Friday, the housemates made a presentation on mental well being.

Kayvee's departure left the housemates in a reflective and plaintive mood that Monday afternoon. However, the aura was quickly dissipated by the time they played the Head of House (HoH) game which saw Maria clinching the title for the first time. Interestingly, Big Brother changed the rules of the game.

Usually, the HoH game is often played like the game of Ludo where the housemates are expected to roll the die to get a six before they can start the game. Obstacles are placed in the squares which can either decelerate or terminate their game. But Big Brother for the first time, allowed housemates to begin the game with any number.

It turned out that the HoH game rules relaxation was not the only change for the night. Big Brother in a diary session tasked Maria to pretend that he gave her special power to nominate and evict housemates for the week as there will be no evictions tonight. Expectedly, the news raised eyebrows, especially from Jackie B who felt Maria was given special treatment. Maria is expected to nominate the housemates that least impressed her, the housemates were demanded to be on her good books.

Despite the perceived envy from other housemates, Maria seemed to be nonchalant about their snide remarks. In a diary session, she told Big Brother that she is focused on her mission. Meanwhile, her attention was drawn to the missing condoms. According to her, the number of condoms has reduced drastically, an implication that the housemates have been engaged in sexual activity. Her main suspects are Liquorose and Emmanuel.

Besides the fake evictions, there were clashes in the house. The tension between Pere and WhiteMoney was heightened when Pere allegedly confronted WhiteMoney in an intimidating manner. After a whispering game played by the housemates, Pere, suspecting that WhiteMoney uttered something disparaging about him, demanded to know what he said menacingly as if he was about to beat the living daylight out of WhiteMoney. Initially frightened by his approach, WhiteMoney would later flare up while other housemates tried to calm the duo. The seeming dislike between the two housemates spawned from Pere's belief that WhiteMoney knew about him being the wild card because of his alleged relationship with a member of the organising team, a fact that WhiteMoney had denied. Also, Pere believes that WhiteMoney is using cooking to buy the trust of other housemates.

The altercation had nearly died when Queen picked on Maria, accusing her of not addressing the issue properly. It is no secret that the two female housemates are anything but two peas in a pod.

The WhiteMoney and Pere clash resurrected the discussion on strategies played by housemates. Saga, a friend of Pere, believes WhiteMoney's response during the spar was too staged to be true. On the other hand, Boma and Jackie B believe that Nini has Saga wrapped over her fingers such that the latter's focus is distorted. Meanwhile, Emmanuel came up with a strategy of his own: to flirt with the female housemates to prevent them from evicting him while obtaining information.

If the housemates doubted the veracity of Maria's special power, they will be shocked this morning when she calls out the least six housemates that impressed her and order them to pack the bags. Will Queen be on that list?