Nigeria: World U20 Athletics Championships - Nigeria Wins Another Gold, Finishes Third Overall

Four of the seven medals won by the Nigerian athletes were gold.

Team Nigeria won two more medals on the final day of action at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi on Sunday.

The country's total haul of medals at the five-day Championship was four gold and three bronze medals which saw Nigeria finish third overall on the final medals table.

Hosts Kenya finished top with eight gold, one silver and seven bronze medals.

Finland narrowly beat Nigeria to the second position with four gold and a silver medal.

Team Nigeria's first medal on the final day of action in Nairobi came from the 4x100m relay women's event where the country scooped a bronze medal.

The quartet of Praise Ofoku, Favour Ofili, Anita Traviore and Tima Seikeseye GodBless returned a time of 43.90secs behind Jamaica and Namibia who won the gold and silver medals respectively.

It was a completely different scenario in the men's race where Nigeria did not finish.

Nigeria's final golden moment in Nairobi came in the 4x400m women's event.

The quartet of Opeyemi Oke, Imaobong Nse Uko, Ella Onojuvwevwo and Favour Ofili with a time of 3:31:46secs secured what was the country's fourth overall gold medal.

The gold for Uko was her third following earlier winning feats in the Mixed Relays and the 400m individual events.

In the men's 4x400m race, Nigeria finished just outside the medal zone in fourth position behind Botswana, Jamaica and Kenya in that order.

More heartaches

Earlier in the day, Ezekiel Nathaniel ran the race of his life; breaking the 50 seconds barrier for the first time in his career in the 400m hurdles event but it was not enough for a podium finish.

He posted a new personal best time of 49.89secs to finish in the fourth position.

Turkish athlete Berkem Akcam claimed the gold with a time of 49.38secs while Denis Novoseltsev and Devontie Archer from Jamaica settled for the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The Women's Long Jump also failed to produce any medal as Nigeria's Ruth Agadama finished in 8th place with her best leap of 6.24m (+0.4) which she jumped on her 2nd attempt.