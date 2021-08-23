Kenya: MCAs Decry State of Uhuru Park

Nairobi's Members of County Assembly (MCA) have decried what they refer to as the dilapidated state of Uhuru Park while placing the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and City Hall on the spot.

While addressing this matter at the Assembly, Mowlem MCA Benson Mwangi said the park risks losing its status as a local and international tourist attraction site, adding that the site has instead transformed into a hideout for thugs.

"We want the sectorial committee on Culture and Community services to inquire and report on the status and management of Uhuru Park as well as terms and conditions for the operations at the park," said Mr. Mwangi.

The first term ward representative further said that the committee should make a report on the management of the recreational facility revealing who is in charge of its operations such as boat riding activities as well as other undertakings.

Nominated MCA Kabiro Mbugua said the fourth schedule of the Constitution provides for the functions and powers of county government on public amenities including county parks and recreational facilities.

The function, he said, now lies with governor Ann Kananu's government as well as Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi-led administration following the transfer of functions in February last year.

"Uhuru Park is not only a recreational facility but a national symbol of independence yet it has been left in a dilapidated state," he said.

The county legislators also want NMS and City Hall to state measures they are taking to ensure that the park is rehabilitated to a modern state recreational facility.

Uhuru Park is among a number of public recreational parks in Nairobi. Others are City Park, Michuki Memorial Park, Jeevanjee Gardens, and Uhuru Gardens.

The public recreational spaces act as destinations for play and recreation, mediation, picnics, walking, exercising, and jogging for fitness enthusiasts.

However, the areas have been thinning in the recent past due to neglect but since last year, NMS has embarked on their restoration starting with Michuki Park, which is now fully rehabilitated.

Consequently, the park has now been averaging about 400 visitors daily as it offers a special site for children and nature and provides a conducive environment for students to read, host events such as wedding receptions and graduation photos.

Mr. Badi has in the past said NMS would embark on the transformation of the recreational park into a modern recreational center before the end of 2021.