Nigeria: Edo to Tackle Human Trafficking, Illegal Migration Using Sports

The wife of Edo State governor, Besty Obaseki, has said the state will use sporting activities to address the scourge of human trafficking and illegal migration associated with the girl child in the state.

Mrs. Obaseki said this in Benin City during the official Logo unveiling of the Besty Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) 2021.

She said the tournament slated for September 26 to 3rd of October, with 12 teams participating will attract girls from across the state and they will be exposed to professionals in football.

Mrs. Obaseki said before her husband assumed office, Edo used to occupy unenviable position in the world map of human trafficking and irregular immigration but with the intervention of Besty Angel's shelter initiatives, Edo lady mechanic and Edojob among others, the scourge has reduced.

"The government in collaboration with international agencies has been equipping young boys and girls with skills to give them hope and confidence that they can make it here and earn a decent living".

"It's very easy to get youth interested in sports, especially now with the female football league.

"We are doing today's unveiling to assure our young girls that they have another opportunity to actualize their dreams and make a good living as well as a name".

Also speaking, Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, commended the initiatives geared towards eradicating the menace and violence against the girl child.

Shaibu said the state government's target is to remove Edo from the world map in terms human trafficking and irregular migration.