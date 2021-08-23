Nigeria: Team Nigeria Confident As Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Starts Tomorrow

As sporting hostilities are set to commence at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, Team Nigeria has expressed readiness to make Nigeria proud once again.

The delayed 2020 Paralympics will start on Tuesday, August 24 to September 5 in Tokyo.

Speaking ahead of the commencement of the games, the president of Nigeria Paralympics, Ruel Ishaku, said Team Nigeria athletes are adequately prepared for podium performances.

"I don't have any doubt about my athletes because they are in high spirits. They have prepared very well. Now they are in Tokyo for the usual results.

"We attended the last Paralympics with a good number of athletes which was about 14. In Tokyo, we have only nine. However, by the special grace of God, we would make it.

"Most times, people talk of medals but we are looking beyond medals to world records. Our emphasis is on world records because once you set a world record, you are an automatic gold medallist," explained Rukel.

Ishaku also commended the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare for his enormous support to the Paralympians.

"Actually the Sports Minister is doing great things for Nigerian para-athletes. We can't thank him enough. He has improved our allowances and winning bonuses.

"It is a morale booster for all the athletes and I have no iota of doubt in my mind that they will reciprocate this kind gesture.

"They will compete with all seriousness to get the cash promised them by the Sports Minister," he stated.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics is Nigeria's 8th consecutive appearance since her maiden appearance at Barcelona 1992.

Nigeria had her most successful outing at Rio 2016, finishing as Africa's best team and 17th overall in the world on the medals table with 8 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

In Tokyo, Team Nigeria Paralympics will participate in four events namely, powerlifting, para-athletics, para-table tennis and para-rowing.