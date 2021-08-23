Kenya: History-Making Race Walker Wanyonyi Wants Olympics Glory

Kenyan sprinters, race walkers and field event athletes rarely receive attention, with the limelight hogged by their distance running compatriots.

But if the late Nicholas Bett, Julius Yego and David Kimutai, and perhaps Samuel Gathimba and Ferdinand Omanyala's previous performances didn't send a message, then Heristone Wanyonyi's historic victory in the World Athletics Under-20 Championship men's 10,000m race walk on Saturday surely must have.

Wanyonyi's momentous performance that handed Kenya its maiden race walk title at a world athletics championship level must have been a wakeup call.

The 18-year-old from Makutano, West Pokot exchanged leads with pre-race favourite India's Amit Khatri in the last four laps before breaking at the bell for sweet victory in a personal best time of 42 minutes 10.84 seconds.

Efforts by Margaret Gati to replicate Wanyonyi's performance in the women's event failed as she finished eighth albeit in a new Kenya record time of 49:15.12.

Rodriquez dominates

Sofia Ramos Rodriquez of Mexico dominated the women's walk race over the same distance, lapping almost the whole field to win in 46:23.01.

Wanyonyi's victory is the first by any Kenyan at a world championship event either in youth, junior or senior level in race walk.

Amit settled for silver in 42:17.94 as Paul McGrath from Spain clocked a personal best 42:26.11 to take bronze.

Bett made history as the first Kenyan to win a world title in sprints with victory in 400m hurdle at the 2015 Beijing World Championships.

Yego would then hand Kenya its maiden victory in field events, winning the men's javelin at the same event.

Kimutai and Gathimba have gone on to win Commonwealth Games bronze medals in race walk in 2002 Manchester and 2018 Gold Coast. They have also won at continental level.

Omanyala made history at the Tokyo Olympic Games, becoming the first Kenya to reach men's 100m semi-finals. He equalled his own national record in 10.01 before breaking it with a 10.00 run.

Last week In Austria, he became the first Kenya to run under 10 seconds, winning his races in 9.96 and 9.86 respectively.

But Omanyala and Wanyonyi's enthralling shows could change the narrative.

Wanyonyi hopes that his victory will inspire more youngsters to take up the sport and urged Athletics Kenya and the government to also focus on developing other events other than middle and long distance running.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This victory is a clear statement that Kenyans athletes are diverse and talented. I am over the moon after this historic victory since this is a major achievement and I don't know how to celebrate it," said Wanyonyi, who was still in shock after the victory.

And shocked he would be. He went into the final with the slowest time in the field of 45:47.5 while Amit was the fastest with a best time of 40:40.97.

Wanyonyi said his plan was to stay with the leading pack, which worked for him as he took the advantage of Amit, who opted to go for the water break with two laps to go, to overtake him.

"Such opportunities don't come easy and it's only God, who enabled it," said Wanyonyi.

He acknowledged his teacher at Sigirio Primary School, West Pokot, Edward Moti, for luring him to race walk from running in 10,000m.

Wanyonyi, who has just cleared his secondary school education at Ortum Boys, West Pokot, said his dream now is to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"It won't be just about participation, I want to give Kenya a gold medal," said a confident Wanyonyi.