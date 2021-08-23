Kenya: 14 Ethiopians Arrested in Kirinyaga After Car Crash

Police in Kirinyaga County have arrested 14 Ethiopians suspected to be in Kenya illegally.

They were arrested on Saturday in Kibirigwi village when the vehicle they were travelling in got involved in an accident.

According to Kirinyaga West Sub-County Police Commander Martha Ng'etich, the foreigners included ten children aged between 12 and 13.

"When we checked in the vehicle we found four adult [foreigners] while the rest were children," she said.

The 14 were reportedly while on transit to Nairobi following the car crash. No one was hurt in the incident.

When the accident happened, residents alerted the police who rushed to the scene only to find the Ethiopians trapped inside the vehicle and rescued them.

The crash victims, who could not speak English or Kiswahili, were taken to Baricho Police Station where they were locked up pending arraignment.

No documents

Ms Ng'etich said the Ethiopians will be charged with being in the country illegally.

"They had no documents allowing them to be Kenya and they must face the law," she said.

The police said two Kenyans, among them a woman, believed to have been involved in human trafficking, were also arrested together with the Ethiopians and are being questioned.

Ms Ng'etich told the residents to continue supporting the police in exposing illegal immigrants sneaking into the country.

"Community policing is working very well in this area," she added.