Kenya: World Under 20 Championships Notebook - Day 5

22 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Peter Njenga

Weston Hotel holds special reception for gold medallists

******

Staff of Weston Hotel, where Team Kenya and WU20 technical officials are staying, held a special reception for gold medallists Jackline Chepkoech (3,000 metres steeplechase) and Teresiah Muthoni Gateri (1,500m,) on Friday. The champions were treated to song, dance and traditional sour milk (mursik) to celebrate their victory at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The hotel, now a Covid-19 bubble, is out of bounds for walk-in clients over the duration of the championships.

Security beefed up to ensure safety at Kasarani Stadium

*****

The Kenya Defence Forces 1st Canine Regiment is usually the first and last to enter and leave Kasarani Stadium accompanied by explosives-sniffing dogs. The soldiers with three dogs, under a commanding officer, return at the venue at the crack of dawn to ensure it is safe for use. The stadium is well-lit; there are police patrols day and night and CCTV cameras have been installed along all roads leading to Kasarani Stadium. In the past, some nations like the USA, Britain have skipped events for fear of terrorism attacks.

Environmental conservation at heart of World Athletics

*****

In what is now standard practice in all international sporting events to protect the environment, a Kenyan firm, Nielsen Sports, has been contracted by the local Organising Committee to collect data on the WU20 Athletics Championships as per the World Athletics guidelines. Data collectors are focusing on bird species, mainly scavengers, volume of daily human waste and whether generators are powered by biodiesel or ordinary type, and impact on carbon emission.

Wanyonyi proves Kenya can excel in race walk

*****

Heristone Wanyonyi delivered a killer fast-paced steps to win a historic 10,000 metres race walk gold in one of the most policed sporting event in athletics many people would not like to practice. Race walk is a hybrid of running and walking. The rules are strict. Kenyan officials are gradually learning to manage this race, World Athletics deployed foreign professionals to monitor those who infringe the rules.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X