Kenya: World Under 20 Championships Notebook - Day 5

Weston Hotel holds special reception for gold medallists

Staff of Weston Hotel, where Team Kenya and WU20 technical officials are staying, held a special reception for gold medallists Jackline Chepkoech (3,000 metres steeplechase) and Teresiah Muthoni Gateri (1,500m,) on Friday. The champions were treated to song, dance and traditional sour milk (mursik) to celebrate their victory at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The hotel, now a Covid-19 bubble, is out of bounds for walk-in clients over the duration of the championships.

Security beefed up to ensure safety at Kasarani Stadium

The Kenya Defence Forces 1st Canine Regiment is usually the first and last to enter and leave Kasarani Stadium accompanied by explosives-sniffing dogs. The soldiers with three dogs, under a commanding officer, return at the venue at the crack of dawn to ensure it is safe for use. The stadium is well-lit; there are police patrols day and night and CCTV cameras have been installed along all roads leading to Kasarani Stadium. In the past, some nations like the USA, Britain have skipped events for fear of terrorism attacks.

Environmental conservation at heart of World Athletics

In what is now standard practice in all international sporting events to protect the environment, a Kenyan firm, Nielsen Sports, has been contracted by the local Organising Committee to collect data on the WU20 Athletics Championships as per the World Athletics guidelines. Data collectors are focusing on bird species, mainly scavengers, volume of daily human waste and whether generators are powered by biodiesel or ordinary type, and impact on carbon emission.

Wanyonyi proves Kenya can excel in race walk

*****

Heristone Wanyonyi delivered a killer fast-paced steps to win a historic 10,000 metres race walk gold in one of the most policed sporting event in athletics many people would not like to practice. Race walk is a hybrid of running and walking. The rules are strict. Kenyan officials are gradually learning to manage this race, World Athletics deployed foreign professionals to monitor those who infringe the rules.