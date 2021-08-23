Kenya: Wanyonyi Claims Gold as Kenya Dominates Men's 800m

Emmanuel Wanyonyi helped Kenya preserve its dominance in the men's 800m when he cracked a Championship Record time to triumph on the final day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Kasarani.

Wanyonyi rallied two places from behind with 200m to go, taking a blistering one minute and 43.76 to win and erase Amos Nijel's previous Championships Record time of 1:43.79 set at 2012 Barcelona.

Nijel's victory was the last time by an athlete from another country as Kenya took dominance to win the next four editions including Wanyonyi's exploits.

Wanyonyi's compatriot Noah Kibet settled for bronze in personal best 1:44.88 as Algerian Mohammed Al Gouaned snatched silver in 1:44.45.