Kenya: Wanyonyi Claims Gold as Kenya Dominates Men's 800m

22 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi and Bernard Rotich

Emmanuel Wanyonyi helped Kenya preserve its dominance in the men's 800m when he cracked a Championship Record time to triumph on the final day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Kasarani.

Wanyonyi rallied two places from behind with 200m to go, taking a blistering one minute and 43.76 to win and erase Amos Nijel's previous Championships Record time of 1:43.79 set at 2012 Barcelona.

Nijel's victory was the last time by an athlete from another country as Kenya took dominance to win the next four editions including Wanyonyi's exploits.

Wanyonyi's compatriot Noah Kibet settled for bronze in personal best 1:44.88 as Algerian Mohammed Al Gouaned snatched silver in 1:44.45.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X