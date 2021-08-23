Kenya: Kithome Misses Out on Medals in 400m Hurdles Final

Kenya's Peter Kithome Sunday wound up seventh in the men's 400 metres hurldes final to miss out on the meda bracket at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

Kithome, who qualified for the final as the one of two fastest athletes, got off to a slow start and couldn't close the gap between him and the leading pack at the home straight.

He clocked 50.94 seconds in the race won by Sweden's Oskar Edlund in a new national Under-20 record of 49.20 seconds.

Turkey's Berke Akcam came second in 49.38 seconds, also a national U-20 record.

Denis Novolseltsev was third in 49.62 seconds pipping Jamaica's Devontie Archer to the bronze at the death.