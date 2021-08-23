Kenya: More Kenyan Paralympians Head to Tokyo

Team Kenya for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will on Sunday evening continue to leave the country for Japan ahead of the event to be held from August 24 to September 5.

The team of 34 individuals, who include nine athletes, have since August 13 been departing for Japan in batches like it was with their Olympics counterparts.

A section of the Kenya National Paralympics Committee officials were the first to leave for the games.

Powerlifter Hellen Wawira was the first Kenyan athlete to leave for the games on Saturday.

She will make history as the first Kenyan female powerlifter to ever compete in the prestigious global event on August 26.

Rower Asiya Mohammed, Wilson Bii and his guide Robert Tarus, Rodgers Kiprop and his guide Alpha Malinga are the second batch of athletes who will on Sunday leave at 6pm.

They will be accompanied by other officials who include coaches.

While Bii and Tarus will compete in both 1500m and 5000m T11, Kiprop will hit the track at the Tokyo's National Stadium in the 5000m T11.

Stanley Mutuma, the Team Kenya manager, told Nation Sport that the last batch of the contingent will leave Nairobi on Wednesday.

He told Kenyans to expect "many medals" from the team, as they have received the best ever preparations for the games.

The team has been in bubble camp at Utalii Hotel in Nairobi since June 15. They have been training at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Karura Forest and Ngong Hills.

"The team is in very high spirits, especially now that they have started traveling. They have prepared very well because this is the first time they have spent more than two months in camp. Previously, they have just been training for about two weeks only," said Mutuma.

"There is no doubt the training will improve their performance. Kenyans should expect many medals from the team. They should also support them by watching and encouraging them on social media platforms."

Bii, who is making his third straight appearance in the Paralympics, has made it clear of his intention to bag gold in Tokyo.

He won bronze in 5000m T11 at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympics.

"I am lucky not to be a visitor in the games. At least I know of the kind of competition there (Tokyo) and that is why I have been training hard with my guide .It will be of great joy if we win gold this time round," said Bii.

The Tokyo Paralympics will mark Kenya's 12th appearance at the global championships since they made their debut in 1972.

In the previous 11 editions, Kenya has amassed a total of 48 medals - 19 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 13 bronze medals.

The 2008 Beijing Games remain Kenya's best ever performance as they won five gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze medal. Team Kenya coach Beatrice Langat echoed Mutuma's sentiments that Kenya will shine at the Tokyo Games.

"We have done our best and we are now leaving everything to God. But I can say that we will come back with medals. If we had a bigger number, I think we would have surpassed the Beijing's record," said Langat.