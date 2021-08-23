Kenya: Ethiopia Stop Kenya's Gold 'Reggae' in Women's 5,000m

Kenya's Zenah Cheptoo got to win silver in women's 5,000m on Sunday after Melknat Wudu from Ethiopia and Uganda's Prisca Chesang were disqualified at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Kasarani.

Cheptoo had finished fourth in a race that was won by Ethiopian MIzan Alem in 16 minutes and 05.61 seconds with Wudu and Chesang settling second and third.

However, all was in vain for Wudu and Chesang as they were disqualified for lane infringement to hand Cheptoo, who had clocked 16:29.44 silver.

Carla Dominguez from Spain, who came in fifth in 16:45.79, was promoted to the bronze position as another Kenyan Maureen Cherotich scaled one place to fourth in 16:58.95.

"It's not the way I wanted to win a medal... In fact, I wanted gold but The Ethiopian proved stronger," said Cheptoo, adding that she is going to embark on endurance training to perform well in future events.