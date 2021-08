Kenya won bronze in the 4x400m men's relay final in the final event of the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on Sunday.

Botswana won gold with Jamaica winning silver in a sizzling finale of the five-day event. The Kenyan quartet of Joshua Wanyonyi, Elkanah Kiprotich, Kennedy Kimeu and Peter Kithome timed 3:05.94.

more follows.....