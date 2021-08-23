Kenya: Rerec Launches Sh5.5bn Power Project for 35,000 Homes

The Rural Electrification and Renewable Corporation (Rerec) has embarked on an ambitious project that will see at least 35,000 new customers connected to the national electricity grid.

The Sh5.5 billion project dubbed Electrification of Public Facilities Project (EPFP), will see Rerec construct 2,850 kilometres of electric lines in 33 counties.

The counties include Murang'a Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Busia, Bungoma, West Pokot, Kisii, Kisumu, Nyamira, Nakuru, Nandi and Baringo.

Others are Trans Nzoia, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kajiado, Narok, Kiambu, Nyeri, Kitui, Nyandarua, Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Embu, Laikipia, Samburu, Machakos, Isiolo, Makueni, Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River and Taita Taveta.

"We want to construct the long power lines, some covering about 52 kilometres and reach areas which have never had electricity," said Rerec Chief Executive Officer Peter Mbugua.

"Most of these power lines will be targeting public facilities including health facilities, schools, markets and town centres. After this, we will do what is known as transformer maximisation whereby all homesteads which lie 600 meters radius from a transformer, will be connected to electricity," he added.

Mr Mbugua said that the project has been financed by the Kenyan government and Arab Development Partners, including Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, OPEC Fund for International Development, Saudi Fund for Development and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

It will take two years to implement the project and some of the contractors have hit the ground running with areas like Kolwezi, already witnessing tens of kilometres of electric power lines already installed.

A total of 1200 transformers will be installed at the end of the project.