Kenya: Junior Golfer Malik Wins Karen Challenge

Junior golfer Taimur Malik of Muthaiga Golf Club Sunday completed an impressive 54-hole total of two under par 214, to claim the 2021 Karen Challenge golf tournament at the par 72 Karen Country Club course.

The 18-year-old Malik, who represented Kenya in the Magical Kenya Open, and featured for the victorious team during the Tannahill Shield, got off well on Saturday, firing two rounds of two under par 70 each to grab an early lead, and despite dropping two shots in the final round on Sunday for two over par 74, he still managed to beat Kenya Amateur Match Play Champion John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club by two shots.

Lejirmah, who has already qualified for next year's Magical Kenya Open, shot level par 72 in the opening round though he shot four over par 76 in the second round. He however finished very strongly in the third round where he shot four under par 68 for a total of 216. Long-hitter Adel Balala from Nyali in Mombasa was third on 217 after a 72 in the final round.

Taking the first round gross on two under par 70 was Daniel Kiragu of Muthaiga, while Railway's Edward Manywanda and junior Leo Zurovac won the second and third rounds with three under par 69 each. Taking the overall nett title with a score of 214 nett was Ruiru Sports Club's Simon Karari who beat Zamin Nasser and Njoroge Kibugu by one shot.

Winning the three rounds nett titles were Collins Munuve on 67 nett, and Fidelis Kimanzi and Tanzania's Victor Joseph who posted nett 68 and 71 respectively. Also being played alongside the main event was a stableford subsidiary event which was won by Patrick Kariuki who carded 38 points, beating Mike Agengo on countback while Nathan Mwangi was third on 34 points.

This year, the tournament attracted a field of 83 where a big number of junior golfers battled it out along with the elite golfers in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series event which also counts towards the World Amateur Ranking.