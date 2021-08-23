Kenya: Focus On Fight Against Covid-19, William Ruto Allies Tell Uhuru Kenyatta

Deputy President William Ruto's allies on Sunday told President Uhuru Kenyatta to forget the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and focus on the fight against Covid-19 pandemic which is ravaging the lives of Kenyans.

The DP's troops said the Sh10 billion set aside for constitutional amendment through the BBI should be channelled towards vaccination of all Kenyans and equipping hospitals.

They alleged there was a plot by Jubilee and ODM parties to revive the BBI through Parliament at the expense of Kenyans who are dying of Covid-19.

They were MPs Ndindi Nyoro ( Kiharu), Wangui Ngirici (Kirinyaga), Gichimu Githinji (Gichugu), John Muchiri (Manyatta), Geoffrey King'ang'i (Mbeere South), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira),Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Cecily Mbarire (Nominated), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Njuguna Wangui (Kiambaa) and George Kariuki (Ndia).

"The BBI is dead and buried and the President should not even think about it," Mr Nyoro said.

The MPS recalled how they were intimidated and harassed for preaching against BBI.

"We were arrested and subjected to all manner of mistreatment but we refused to buy fear. Finally the court came to our rescue and therefore President Kenyatta should let the BBI matter rest and address the Corona issue," added Mr Gachagua.

Speaking at St Luke's Wang'uru Anglican Church in Kirinyaga County, DP Ruto told ODM leader Raila Odinga and his ilk to leave President Kenyatta alone to serve Kenyans "now that reggae has stopped."

"Now that the BBI has been declared illegal by the Court of Appeal, those who were supporting it should stop bothering the President. The proponents of BBI should let the President deliver on his mandate," he told the worshipers.

"Vaccination of Kenyans should take priority over anything else, we want our people given jabs to be safe," he said.

He called on MPs to support the amendment of the National Hospital Insurance Fund to ensure universal healthcare for all Kenyans.

Covid-19 battle

Dr Ruto said the country cannot move forward when Kenyans are not vaccinated against the disease. Ms Mbarire observed that BBI was consuming money which should be used for the Covid-19 battle.

"We were fought by the government for refusing to back the initiative. Despite being intimidated and harassed we stood firm and by the power of God the court intervened," Ms Mbarire said.

The MPS lamented that hospitals lacked Covid-19 beds, Intensive Care Units and adequate vaccines and Kenyans were suffering and others losing their lives.

"Lives could be saved if funds which had been preserved for BBI campaigns and a referendum are used to buy Covid-19 vaccines," Ms Jumwa said.

The MPS accused President Kenyatta of neglecting his Mount Kenya people.

"Our President abandoned us after he joined hands with Raila. Roads are in bad condition while there is no adequate water especially for Mwea people. We need quality services," Ms Wahome said.

The leaders reiterated their support for Dr Ruto for the 2022 presidency and told governors from Mount Kenya to stop misleading residents to rally behind Mr Odinga.

"Dr Ruto is our presidential candidate and the governors should know that," said Mr King'ang'i.

The DP stressed that BBI was no more and the government should concentrate on health matters.

"As Kenyans, we should be united in fighting coronavirus which has adversely affected our economy," he said.

Ms Ngirici told worshipers that she was happy when the court threw out the BBI in a landmark ruling.

"I was opposed to the BBI right from the beginning and when the court declared it unconstitutional, I celebrated," she stated.

Other leaders present were Nyeri Woman Representative, Rahab Mukami and her Nyandarua counterpart Faith Gitau as well as Nakururu Senator Susan Kihika. Dr Ruto lauded Mount Kenya leaders for uniting against tribal politics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Leaders from this region have demonstrated that they are against tribalism by throwing their weight behind me. They can end tribal leadership which is being propagated by the opposition," he said.

Dr Ruto pledged to ensure that problems facing the youth were addressed. He noted that more than 4 million youths were unemployed and the government will embark on creating jobs for them.

He also said that the Sh20 billion Thiba Dam will soon be completed to boost rice production in the country.

The DP observed that once the dam is completed, Mwea farmers will be able to double rice production.

"This project will be able to open up 10, 000 acres of rice and the government is monitoring it so that it can be completed," he said.

Later Dr Ruto visited Rurii AIPCA church and presided over a funds drive. He asked church leaders to pray for the country for the sake of peace and development.