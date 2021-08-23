Kenya: Kitengela Mixed Day and Boarding School Faces Acute Water Shortage

Kitengela Mixed Day and Boarding Primary School management is appealing for help as they face a biting water shortage.

The school in Kajiado East, Kajiado County, which has 350 pupils, is famous for being a former primary school for ex-Kajiado Governor David Nkedianye.

The school's head teacher Mr Patrick Kuya has said he fears for the health of the pupils due to the scarcity of water at a time when the country grapples with the fourth wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

He explained that the institution has been grappling with a lack of supply of safe and reliable water for years now. The teacher said that the situation has been worsened by the pandemic.

Mr Kuya pointed out that a borehole that was drilled in the school three years ago has remained a white elephant.

Borehole

"In 2018, the national government drilled a borehole in the school but since then, they have not installed a water pump yet we are seriously in need of water as this is a boarding school," said Mr Kuya.

"We are appealing to the national government, the county government or well-wishers to assist us install water pumps," he added.

The school located in Oloosirkon/Sholinke Ward is the only public primary school in the area serving an area of 100 square kilometres.

He said the borehole, once fitted, has the capacity to produce 15 cubic metres of water daily, which is enough to serve the pupils for domestic and other uses.