Kenya: All Over Again Dissolves Rivals in Kenya St Leger At Ngong

Such a brisk, nippy, audacious pace, was set by Zamburak in the 2,800m, Kenya St Leger Royal Artillery Cup, he surely had to be spent big time.

At the Cemetery bend, All over Again (Lesley Sercombe), General Lee (James Muhindi), and, Class Action (Patrick Mungai), were busy flipping capital ideas as to the next plan of action.

Not the beam of expectancy for General Lee, as All over Again intently began ad-libbing, with full knowledge of her capabilities. Such confidence by the wire saw All over Again, strike by 9.5 lengths, for Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner.

General Lee had no hope of a counter-statement, simply sauntering to second spot, with Class Action a wiped-out further eleven lengths behind.

Poor old Fancy Dan, never established a pattern at any stage, maybe due to his knocky-knees. Mim fittingly reaped plenty of rewards, having been instrumental in procuring the continuity of racing.

Anjoli must be mentioned as a senior member of society. Bindya Devani eight-year-old, diffused Shaman and Inca Ruler so neatly in the City of Nairobi Cup, she could have been mistaken for a chicklette. Asserting authority from the word go, Anjoli simply loves competing - undeniably evidential. Bindya's other polished thoroughbred, Quasar, left Respectable Judd wandering in the Gooch Cup. This means Patsy Sercombe and Bindya Devani, shared most desserts, until Joe Karari/Captain Oruya detained the Jockey Club Stakes.

12.30 pm - First Race - The Goss Gold Circle Plate (1,200m)

1. Lady Eccles (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Motion Picture

2. Marais (James Muhindi)

3. Moonlight Shadow (Patrick Mungai)

4. Pippa (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 3.5/3/short-head. Time: 1:12:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 11-4. Runners: 4 Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

1.05 pm - Second Race - The City of Nairobi Cup (1,600m)

1. Anjoli (James Muhindi) Greys Inn-Wild Strike

2. Shaman (Richard Kibet)

3. Inca Ruler (Lesley Sercombe)

4. Buxton (Josphat Kultiang)

Distance: 2.5/short-head/2.4. Time: 1:41:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 4 Owned by J. Shah. Trainer Bindya Devani

1.40 pm - Third Race - The Nakuru Race Club Cup (1,600m)

1. Steel Drum (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Calypso Call

2. Wind Rose (Peter Kinuthia)

3. Zodi West (Michael Fundi)

4. La Cha Cha (Josphat Kultiang)

Distance: 2.5/3/short-head. Time: 1:41:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 7 Owned by David Ansell, Damon Ansell, James Philips. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.15 pm - Fourth Race - The Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes (1,600m)

1. Westwind (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Chinook

2. Pretty Pearl (James Muhindi)

3. Rosie (Patrick Mungai)

4. Chadwick (David Miri)

Rockstar refused to enter stalls. Moment Time withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 5.5/2.5/0.75. Time: 1:43:7/10 secs. Favourite: Pretty Pearl 4-9. Runners: 5

Owned by Mim Haynes and Anna Bhaloo. Trainer Patsy Sercombe.

2.50 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya St Leger (2,800m)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

1. All over Again (Lesley Sercombe) Twice Over-Als Secret

2. General Lee (James Muhindi)

3. Class Action (Patrick Mungai)

4. Zamburak (David Miri)

Distance: 9.5/11/2.4. Time: 3:06:4/10 secs. Favourite: General Lee 6-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

3.25 pm - Sixth Race - The Gooch Cup (2,800m)

1. Quasar (James Muhindi) Mambo in Seattle-Size em Up

2. Respectable Judd (Paul Kiarie)

3. Karowe (David Miri)

4. Winter Comet (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 2.75/2.4/11. Time: 3:10:2/10 secs. Favourite: Respectable Judd 6-4. Runners: 4 Owned by J. Shah. Trainer Bindya Devani

Next meeting October 17 for the Kenyatta Cup