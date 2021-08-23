Uganda: Magogo Gets Another Term As Fufa President

Mbale, Uganda — The 97th General Assembly of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has re-elected Moses Hassim Magogo to serve as President for another four years.

He was unanimously voted by acclamation by the 83 delegates who attended the Assembly today at the Wash and Wills Hotel in Mbale.

"Thank you yet again for another opportunity. It is an emotional moment knowing how far we have come. The next four years will definitely be about consolidating what we have achieved so far and igniting the next gear," said Magogo.

Magogo who is also the Member of Parliament for Budiope East, Buyende District made it clear that although football has registered a lot of success under his leadership, a lot more can be achieved as a team together with the executive.

"Our strategic plan for the next four years dubbed 'Consolidate and Take Off' will see FUFA grow to the highest levels further in the Region and on the African Continent," he said.

Dr. Bernard Ogwel, the General Secretary of the National Council of Sports (NCS) praised FUFA for the good leadership. "Government is ready to continue working with FUFA," added Ogwel.

The State Minister of Sports, Hamson Denis Obua has asked other sporting federations and Associations in the country to go and benchmark from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

"I can authoritatively say that football is the biggest game in the country and FUFA is by far the best sports federation in terms of structures, governance and brand," said Obua as he spoke to the assembly.

He called upon the members in the football family to always find solutions to problems instead of seeking to cause problems.

The world football body, FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) followed the general Assembly online.

FUFA's full Executive Committee: Moses Hassim Magogo (President), Justus Mugisha (1st Vice President), Darius Mugoye (2nd Vice President), Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi (3rd Vice President), Issa Magoola, Dan Obote, Rasul Ibrahim Ariga, Richard Ochom, Agnes Mugena, Sam Mpiima, Rogers Mulindwa, Rogers Byamukama, Dr. Apollo Ahimbisibwe, Frank Ankuzire, Ronnie Kalema.

The State Minister also made it clear that the sports bodies should not get worried about of the current government cuts towards sports, but be positive that things will get better. "We have had budget cuts for the last two financial years because of COVID-19. But we have hope that we will get back to where we were soon," added Obua.

"We have the challenge of Infrastructure. I'm more worried for the rate at which football pitches are being taken away. Football is a big contributor to the economy and we deserve to have good infrastructure for proper growth of the game," added Magogo, also the Member of Parliament representing Budiope East in Buyende District.