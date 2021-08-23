Nigeria: APM Terminals Launches Berthing Window to Reduce Waiting Time of Ships

APM Terminals Apapa, which is the leading container terminal operator in Nigeria, has launched a berthing window service aimed at reducing the waiting time of ships bringing consignments into the country.

The newly introduced berthing window would also help consignees take prompt delivery of their consignments at the ports thereby easing congestion currently witnessed at the two busiest seaports in Nigeria, Apapa and Tin-Can Island.

The first berthing window for the WAF/MWX service (operated by Hapag Lloyd, CMA-CGM & Arkas) was launched on Tuesday with the arrival of the 4,360 TEU CMA CGM LAPIS at APM Terminals Apapa, which is located within the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.

The Chief Commercial Officer of APM Terminals Apapa, Richard Smith, who was represented at the launching of the maiden edition of the berthing window by the Commercial Manager, Temilade Ogunniyi, said the service would enable the allocation of a fixed period for vessels to berth, discharge, load and sail.

He said the new berthing window was another major milestone achievement at APM Terminals to enhance service delivery and improve customer experience.

Mr Smith explained that, "The berthing window is a major step towards bringing structure to the berth schedule, cutting waiting time to zero, assisting shipping lines to maintain a regular fixed arrival time, and allowing us to deliver better services to Nigerian importers and exporters."

The Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, Olufunmilayo Olotu, who also witnessed the launching, commended APM Terminals for the new initiative, which she said would boost service delivery and eliminate ships' waiting time at the port.

Olotu said, "This development means the schedules are sent ahead and there will be no more waiting time. We are placing premium on professionalism, and professionalism means aligning with international best practices, one of which we are witnessing today."

The Senior Manager, Operation at Hapag-Lloyd, Abimbola Kolade, who also spoke at the event, commended APM Terminals.

He said: "This development would bring sanity to vessel schedules. By sanity, I mean we will be able to tell our customers that our vessels would be at the port at a certain date and the cargo would get loaded. With this, we can assure them that their cargo would be delivered to the final destination at a certain time."