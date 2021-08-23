Nigeria: NPA Seeks Support of Navy, Police to End Attacks On Barges

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has sought the support of the Navy and the Marine police to end attacks on vessels and barges operating around the country's backwaters.

The acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, who made this disclosure, also charged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on the need to clear all encumbrances and bottlenecks that impede free flow of traffic on all port corridors to ensure efficient and effective handling of cargoes in and out of the nation's seaports.

Koko also appealed to the law enforcement agencies to also extend their operations to include port facilities located along the country's waterfront and channels.

The Managing Director spoke during a meeting between the AIG Maritime, AIG Amadi John Ogbonnaya, officials of Lagos State Government Commander of the NNS Beecroft, Lt Commander A.S Manga and Sector Commander of the FRSC, Matthew Cyril Zango, among others and government agencies in the maritime industry.

The MD said there was urgent need for the AIG Maritime and other security agencies to assist the authority in addressing the rising cases of attacks on vessels, barge operators and other port facilities especially around the waterfronts and the channel areas.

He also sought the support of the AIG in helping to address the persistent complaints by stakeholders over extortion, illegal mounting of roadblocks by uniform personnel from the security agencies, associations and unions, all of who operate along the seaport corridors comprising also Tin Can-Coconut, Mile 2, Orile, around the SIFAX Terminal on Ijora-Olopa as well as Police Area B, Wharf and Creek Roads, among others.