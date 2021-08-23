Uganda: Teen Pregnancies a Sign of Poor Parenting Not State Failure - Janet

Parents should stop blaming government and instead take full responsibility for the outcomes of poor upbringing of their children, First Lady and minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, has said.

Speaking at the release of the 2020 senior six candidates results at State House in Nakasero on Friday, Museveni said nurturing children in the home is a responsibility of the parents and guardians, not the state.

"When our young people are getting married off while still children, it is a sign that the parent or guardian has not fulfilled his or her role in the upbringing of such a child. It worries me when I hear and read about girls dropping out of school. To me, this is a real issue that we should boldly confront as society," Museveni said.

She added: "It may be convenient to blame the state as a scapegoat, but the truth is that parents must play their role. The earlier this truth is realized, the better society will be."

The minister's remarks followed concerns raised by the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) board chairperson, Prof Mary Okwakol, that some female candidates missed the examinations due to cases of pregnancies and early marriages.

Okwakol noted that more candidates missed the exams after private schools failed to reopen and students failed to find alternative UACE centers, parents failed to get school fees, while others had taken on menial jobs during the period of school closures and lost interest in studying.

At least 98,392 candidates registered for the 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations from 1,952 centers compared to 104, 476 candidates from 2,094 centers in 2019. This is a decrease of 6,084 candidates (-5.8%).

During the examinations conducted between April 12 and May 3 in 2021, only 97,490 appeared for the exams compared to 103, 429 candidates in 2019. The decrease in candidature at this level has been much more than at Uganda Certificate of Education, despite the Covid-19 effects on the education calendar.

Museveni said she was, however, pleased to learn that some parents whose daughters had become pregnant committed to returning them to school at the earliest opportunity to sit their exams after they delivered.

"That determination gives me hope that those learners who did not return to school at this level for various reasons will still return to school to continue with their education. I want to encourage them to do so because our education system does offer a second chance to all who want to take that chance," she said.

While the attraction of university education remains strong at this level of education, she appealed to the successful students to take advantage of the opportunities available in tertiary and vocational institutions to pursue diverse career paths.

Uneb statistics indicate that overall, a very high percentage of candidates (99.2%) qualified for the award of UACE, more than the 98.6 per cent of 2019.

At the minimum two principals level required for university admission, at least 68,013 candidates (69.8%) qualified. In cases where one principal and two subsidiary pass levels are considered for admission to other tertiary institutions, 89.3 per cent of the candidates will qualify.

REOPENING SCHOOLS

Meanwhile, Museveni said the ministry shall soon provide specific dates for the selection exercise for senior one, senior five, and first-year students for universities and tertiary institutions. The Education ministry envisions the exercise to be completed in the period of September and October 2021.

However, this doesn't mean that the selected learners will report to school immediately.

"We are all concerned about the issue of progression of our learners. We have a clear plan of how the learners in the current classes shall progress to the next level. This will soon be communicated in a separate press release after a reopening date has been agreed upon by cabinet," Museveni said, without giving a specific date for releasing the plan.

Instead, she urged learners at home to continue observing the basic Covid-19 SOPs of mask-wearing, washing hands oftentimes, and social distancing.

nangonzi@observer.ug