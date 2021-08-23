Nigeria: Kaduna Killings - Don't Take Laws Into Your Hands - Official

23 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The official said the appeal was sequel to the killing of three persons in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

The Kaduna State Government on Sunday appealed to people of the state to desist from engaging in reprisal killings.

The state has been hit by bloodletting and reprisals in the past few months with security operatives unable to curb the slide.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, quoted the Acting Governor of the state, Hadiza Balarabe, as making the appeal.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mr Aruwan said the appeal was sequel to the killing of three persons in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

He said the three persons were reported to have been killed in an attack by unidentified persons who stormed Ribok, Tsoriyang and Kankada general area of Zangon Kataf LGA.

"According to reports from security agencies, the attack was a reprisal to the earlier attack in Ungwan Dooh (Mado) area.

"The reprisal targeted the residence of one person where three residents were killed," he said.

Mr Aruwan said four residents were injured while one car, three houses and eight huts, were destroyed.

According to him, the military and police arrived the scene and evacuated scores of persons to safety.

"The Acting Governor appeals for calm and urges residents to desist from reprisal killings while security agencies carry on investigations," he said. (NAN).

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X