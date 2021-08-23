Nigeria: Ladoja, Bankole in Closed-Door Meeting

The meeting, which held in Mr Bankole's home, lasted about four hours.

The former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, and the father of former Speaker, House of Representatives, Alani Bankole, met behind closed doors in Abeokuta on Sunday.

The meeting, which held in Mr Bankole's home, lasted about four hours.

The meeting held exactly one week after Dimeji Bankole accompanied three All Progressives Congress governors to a visit to Mr Ladoja's home in Ibadan.

A source close to the elder Bankole hinted to PREMIUM TIMES that the meeting was not unconnected with the 2023 election as well as the meeting between Mr Ladoja and the APC leadership in Oyo State.

The source, who did not want to be named because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, added that it was to further strategise on how to actualise the Mai Mala Buni-led meeting with South-west leaders .

The source said the APC leaders who visited Mr Ladoja had requested him and Mr Bankole to suggest a suitable candidate for the presidency in the South-west .

After the meeting, Mr Ladoja charged the youth in the country to be politically active in the coming election .

He, however, said himself and Mr Bankole had left partisan politics for the youth in the country.

Mr Ladoja spoke to journalists at the end of Sunday's meeting, but declined to state his reason for the visit.

"I came to visit my brother. It was a usual visit. I have quit partisan politics and my brother (Bankole) had left partisan politics .

"One needs to quit when the ovation is loudest for the young ones.

"I will advise the youths to present themselves for the leadership positions. We have to leave the stage for the younger ones to play the game.

"It is a stupid thought that Nigerian politics has been monetised. What do they spend on posters , vote buying and parties agents. If the youths support their candidates who will collect money from them?

"I told the teachers in Oyo State to present some of them for political positions. They can sponsor them with what they have."

Mr Ladoja, however, declined to comment on the state of the nation, saying he is no more a politician.