Nigeria: Covid-19 - Eight Die, As Nigeria Records 388 Cases Sunday

The centre added that Nigeria has tested 2,648,684 samples out of its estimated 200 million population.

Nigeria on Sunday recorded eight additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 388 fresh cases reported across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in an update shared on its Facebook page on Sunday night, saying the country's fatality toll from the disease now stands at 2,268.

The latest figure shared by the NCDC shows that Nigeria's infection toll, since the index case was recorded more than a year ago, has reached 187,023, from which a total of 168,455 cases are said to have been successfully managed and discharged.

Specifics

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State reported 166 cases while Akwa-Ibom came second on the log with 89 infections and Rivers State ranked third with 76 new cases.

Oyo State came fourth with 15 cases and is followed by Edo State with 12. Benue State recorded 11 while Delta State registered seven.

The Federal Capital Territory and Ogun State also reported four cases each, followed by Kaduna with two cases, while Gombe and Nasarawa states came last on the log with one infection each.

Meanwhile, according to the disease centre, the reported cases in Akwa Ibom State comprises data for August 21 and 22, while that of Benue represents the accumulation of data from August 4 to 14.