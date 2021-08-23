Tanzania: Speaker Ndugai Orders MPs Gwajima and Silaa to Appear Before Ethics Committee

Dar es Salaam — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai has instructed MPs Josephat Gwajima (Kawe) and Jerry Silaa (Ukonga), to appear before the Parliamentary Committee on Justice, Ethics and Powers to answer various allegations including lying and degrading Parliament's dignity.

The statement did not, however, state the exact offence that the two legislators had committed to warrant an appearance before the committee.

Josephat Gwajima has been in the headlines in recent weeks for his stance on the Covid-19 vaccination drive that was launched nationwide on July 24.

The two are required to appear before the Committee in accordance with Rule 4 (1) (a) and (b) of the Eighth Amendment to the Standing Orders of Parliament, June 2020 Edition which authorizes the Justice, Ethics and Powers Committee of the Parliament to investigate matters relating to the conduct of Members of Parliament submitted by the Speaker.

A statement issued on August 21, 2021 by Parliament's Communications department stated that Gwajima should appear before the Committee on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 1pm and MP Silaa is due to appear on Tuesday, August 24 at 1pm.

"If it happens that any of the two persons fails to appear before the Committee on the date and specified time, legal action will be taken against him in accordance with sections 17 and 34 (1) (a) of the Protection, Rights and Powers of Parliament Act, Chapter 296, 2020 Edition, "read part of the statement.