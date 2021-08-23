Malawi: Chakwera Warns Suspected Aip Saboteurs As He Assures Farmers of Cheap Priced Inputs

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has alleged that there are some fertilizer suppliers who are planning to sabotage his Affordable Input Programme (AIP) with a view to punish smallholder farmers in the country.

In his national address monitored on State broadcaster, the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), on Saturday, Chakwera vowed that he will do anything to defend and protect the farmers who voted him into power on a promise of affordable farm inputs, among others.

"Munagula feteleza pamtengo wotchipa. Koma ena zimenezi sizinawasangalatse. Ndiye pano akweza mtengo wa feteleza mpaka kwam'bzyola K30,000 ndi cholinga choti akhaulitse inu alimi [You bought fertilizers at a cheaper prices. But this did not please some people. Now, they have raised prices of fertilizers beyond K30, 000 to punish the farmers]," said the President.

Chakwera warned that he will not tolerate anyone who conspires to sabotage AIP, vowing that whoever is planning that sabotage will face his wrath.

"Koma chomwe ndikufuna mdziwe ndi choti ine ndi boma langa sitingasekerere zimenezo. Sitingasekerere zoti wina aphe ulimi mdziko lino. Wina afune, asafune, alimi agula feteleza motchipa chaka chino [What you should know is that I and my government will not entertain that. Whether someone like it or not, farmers will buy fertilizers at a cheaper price]," he assured.

The President added that although prices of fertilizers have gone up internationally, and there are prospects that they could rise even further, his government will come up with measures to control the prices in Malawi.

"Ngakhale mtengo wa feteleza mdziko muno wakwera dziko lonse lapansi, ndipo mwina ukhoza kukwera mtengo pang'ono kunoku, koma chifukwa choti izizi zachitika padziko lonse lapansi, sikukwera kumene ena achita kwathu kuno pofuna kuti alimi akhaule.

Chakwera also assured that his government will maintain AIP beneficiaries at 3.7million and that he will not allow that anyone or village should be taken out of the register.

"Zimenezo sindilola. Chachiwiri, sindilola kuti wina achotse dzina la banja lina lina lililonse kapena mudzi wina uliwonsewo pa mndandanda wa anthu omwe atagule feteleza wotchipayu. Zimenezonso ine ndiye ndikukaniratu! Kumeneku ndi kutengera boma kumtoso ngati nyama ya galu. ngati pali anthu ena amene amasunga dziko lino ndiye ndi alimi," said Chakwera.

"Ndipo ngati pali anthu amene ine ndinalumbira ndithu kuti ndidzawamenyera nkhondo ndi alimiwo. Ndiye yense amene akuchita zonzuza alimi adziwe kuti akulimbana ndi Chakwera ndipo sadzikwanitsa, ayi! Zomwe boma langa litachite pa nkhani imeneyi, tilengeza masiku akubwerawa. Koman lero ndimafuna ndineneretu kuti pulogalamu ya AIP sindilola kuti iwonongedwe [If there are people I swore to defend, they are farmers. As such, whoever is plotting to victimize them will attract my wrath," he warned.