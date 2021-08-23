Mozambique: Mozambican and Rwandan Forces Take Mbau

Maputo — Mozambican and Rwandan forces took control of the Mbau area, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, on Friday, according to a report in Saturday's issue of the Rwandan daily "New Times".

Mbau is about 50 kilometres southwest of the town of Mocimboa da Praia which the joint Mozambican/Rwandan forces seized from ISIS terrorists on 8 August. It is thought that, after losing their grip on the town, many of the terrorists moved southwards towards Mbau.

According to "New Times", which has a correspondent accompanying the Rwandan contingent, there was a "fierce battle in the forest around Mbau", about five kilometres from Mbau town "The joint forces encountered about 80 to 100 insurgents and battled them fiercely", said the paper. "The insurgents lost 11 fighters and lots of arms and ammunition before taking flight once again".

As they retreated, the ISIS gangs cut down large trees, and used them to block the roads so as to hold up the advance of the allied forces.

According to "New Times", the Rwandan and Mozambican forces are continuing to pursue the terrorists and intend to dislodge them from their main bases in the south of Mocimboa da Praia district, known as Siri 1 and Siri 2.

Shortly before the capture of Mbau, the paper said, a Mozambican Brigadier, Xavier Antonio, urged local communities to remain vigilant because the security situation is not yet fully stable. He noted that it was just the beginning of the opening of the corridor which would enable displaced people to return to their homes.