Egypt: Petroleum Min. - 1st Stage of Midor Project to Be Operational By Current Year

Petroleum Minister Tareq el Mulla said that the first stage of the Middle East Oil Refinery (MIDOR)'s expansion project in Alexandria city will be operational by the current year.

During an inspection tour of the project, the minister stressed the importance of the project, which is established with total investments amounting to nearly EGP 2.4 billion and will increase the refinery capacity by 60 percent.

The minister also inspected MIDTAP crude oil pumping station at Alexandria's Dekheila port, the Petroleum Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The petroleum sector is working on to support infrastructure capabilities in the field of trading and shipping petro products, the minister said.

For his part, Chairman and Managing Director at Middle East Middle East Oil Tankage and Pipelines Company (MIDTAP) Ayman Roshdy said that the capacity of the petroleum products handled at the MIDTAP station is estimated at 40,000 tons.

It also received oil tankers, with a capacity ranging from 30,000 to 40,000 tons, he noted.

MENA