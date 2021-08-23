Egypt: Ministry - Egypt's Agricultural Exports Hit 4.4 Million Tons in 8 Months

20 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The volume of agricultural exports reached more than 4.4 million tons over the period from January 2021 till August 18, according to a statement by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister of Agriculture El Sayyed El Quseir received a report on the volume of agriculture exports from Head of the Central Administration for Plant Quarantine (CAPQ) Ahmed El Attar.

In the report, the agricultural exports reached 4,433,006 tons topped by exports of citrus, potatoes, strawberry, guava, mango, garlic, grapes and watermelon.

Citrus topped Egypt's agricultural exports with a volume of 1.815 mn tons, while exports of potatoes reached 620,194 tons and fresh onion exceeded 183,713 tons.

