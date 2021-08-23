Egypt: Finance Min. Appoints Reda Abdel Kader As Head of Tax Authority

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait decided on Friday to appoint Reda Abdel Kader Gharib as the head of the Egyptian Tax Authority.

The authority said in a statement that the minister's decision came after a presidential decree no. 357/2021 on extending the service of Abdel Kader for one year as of July 30, 2021.

The minister directed the authority's chief to continue efforts aimed to achieve a leap in the tax revenues and create a just atmosphere for all those who deal with the authority as well as reducing the rates of tax evasion.

MENA