press release

Nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (5), Gash-Barka (3), and Anseba (1) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,560 while the number of deaths stands at 37.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 6,618.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

20 August 2021