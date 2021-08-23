Nigeria: World U20 Athletics Championships - Team Nigeria Eyes More Medals On Final Day

Nigeria is third on the medals table going into the final day of action.

Team Nigeria will be hoping to finish with a flourish at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Kenya on Sunday as the country will be battling for medals in six events.

The country's athletes have put up a good show already in Nairobi with three gold and two bronze medals in the kitty; representing Nigeria's best ever tally in the history of this competition.

However, the youngsters representing Nigeria appear destined for even more glory on the final day of action.

The last two events on the programme are the women's and men's 4x400m finals where Nigeria looks really good for a podium finish.

In the women's event, Jamaica - a regular medallist in this event at senior and U20 level - will start as slight favourites ahead of Nigeria, who look tough to beat.

Should she run and Nigeria win, 17-year-old Imaobong Nse Uko could get her third gold medal of the week after wins in the 400m and Mixed Relays.

The Nigeria men also look good with the duo of Johnson Nnamani and Bamidele Ajayi who were part of the winning Mixed Relay quartet

Hosts Kenya who led the first round of the men's event, qualifying for the final with the quickest time of 3:05.77, are the obvious favourite for gold but nothing is certain as it stands.

Nigeria will actually be starting the day with Nathaniel Ezekiel competing in the men's 400m Hurdles final before attention shifts to the women's Long Jump final where Ruth Agadama will be slugging it out for a possible medal.

Nigeria is fully represented in both the 4x100m men's and women's relay events that would precede the 4x400m relay races.

While the athletes have been pulling their weight from the start of the competition, Saturday's announcement of cash incentives for medalists by the Minister for Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, should further propel the team for even more glory.

The minister announced that athletes will receive $5,000 for Gold, $3,000 for Silver, and $2,000 for Bronze medals.

Here's the full schedule of All Team Nigeria events on Day 5 of the World Athletics U20 Championships taking place in Nairobi, Kenya.

Afternoon Session

1:15 p.m. - Men's 400mH Final-Nathaniel Ezekiel

2:25 p.m. - Women's Long Jump Final- Ruth Agadama

2:30 p.m. - Women's 4x100m Final

2:45 p.m. - Men's 4x100m Final

3:55 p.m. - Women's 4x400m Final

4:10 p.m. - Men's 4x400m Final