Tunisia: Food Trade Balance Posts Deficit of 1081.1 Md By Late July - Onagri

Tunis/Tunisia — The food trade balance posted a deficit of 1081.1 million dinars (MD) by late July with a coverage rate of 71.4% down from 93.2% in 2020, according to data released by the National Observatory of Agriculture (French: ONAGRI).

Food exports dropped 11.5% , reaching 2698.7 MD, while imports grew 15.5% amounting to 3779.8 MD.

The deficit, the observatory said, is the result of the increase in grain imports (+ 21.6%) and the drop in olive oil exports (-27.5% ).

The proportion of food exports to the country's foreign trade fell 4.2 percentage points compared to late June 2020, standing at 10.7% in 2021.

The proportion of food imports to the country's foreign trade edged down 4.0 percentage points with 10.2%, reaching 10.2% by late July 2021. The value of grain purchases grew 21.6% by late July, while their volume posted a 0.7% rise.

The ONAGRI reported a decline in the value and volume of other products, except vegetable oils with respective rises of 5.5% in volume and 35.3% in value.