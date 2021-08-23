South Sudan: River Transport Between Sudan and South Sudan to Resume As Bilateral Relations Are Strengthened

Juba — The Sudanese River Navigation Authority at the Ministry of Transport announced the resumption of river cruises and transport to South Sudan as of September. Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is currently on a three-day visit to South Sudan to discuss strengthening bilateral relations.

The authority demanded that all river transport companies and owners of river vessels that operate between Sudan and South Sudan, and all chambers of commerce and service institutions inside the ports, prepare for the resumption of transport.

In its announcement, the authority made it clear that this decision was based on the will and desire of the two peoples in Sudan and South Sudan. The decision was also partly a result of meetings between experts and technicians of all relevant institutions from both countries, in which they agreed to re-open the river crossing in Kosti and to resume flights between the two countries.

The authority further expressed its wishes to continue the communication between "Sudanese people from north and south".

PM Hamdok visit

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok arrived for a three-day visit to Juba, the capital of South Sudan, yesterday. He is heading a 'high-level delegation that includes executive and security leaders'.

The Prime Minister is accompanied on this visit by, among others, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Commerce, the Minister of Transport, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil and Minerals, and the Deputy Director of the General Intelligence Service.

The visit is aimed to foster conversations on ways of strengthening bilateral relations between the two Sudans and on revitalising the peace agreement for South Sudan, as Sudan is a guarantor of the peace agreement between the South Sudanese signatories.

Hamdok and South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit also stressed the importance of discussing issues and files that promote common interests in order to create the relationship between the two countries "as a lever for the whole region".

Hamdok is also scheduled to discuss a number of regional issues in his role as Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Chairman.