Congo-Kinshasa: Journalist and Wife Stabbed to Death

17 August 2021
International Federation of Journalists (Brussels)
press release

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) condemns the murders and calls on the Congolese Government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Joel Mumbere Musavuli is a journalist and the director of Baronnie de Byakato, the Biakato Community radio station.

According to local reports from Ituri, the troubled north eastern province of the DRC,Musavuli was "stabbed in the ribs and neck" at around 1:30 am while his wife was seriously wounded with a machete and later died from her injuries. "Joel Musavuli had been threatened after fronting a programme on 26 June, which looked into the activities of the armed groups".

IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger, said that freedom of expression and media freedom are at great risk in the DRC. "Once again a journalist has paid the high price for telling the truth. Within the space of just eight days, two journalists, Heritier Magayane and Joel Musavuli, have been killed in the country in relation to their work. There is no doubt that the intention of the murderers was simply to silence Joel, while at the same time sending an intimidating message to the Congolese media."

The IFJ calls on the Government of Felix Tshisekedi to do everything possible to bring the killers of Musavuli and his wife to justice. "The Congolese government must do more to protect journalists, human rights activists and all citizens from the trigger happy militias", the Federation said.

Read the original article on IFJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 International Federation of Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: IFJ

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X