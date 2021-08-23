South Africa: Police Arrest Four Suspects After They Were Found With R2 Million Counterfeit Money

21 August 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two females aged 57, 58 and two males aged 36, 48 are expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 23 August 2021, facing charges of possession of counterfeit money. The suspects were arrested in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Friday, 20 August 2021, following an intelligence driven information.

Police Officers from the Gauteng Provincial Commercial Crime Unit and Crime Intelligence Unit, received information about individuals who are in possession of counterfeit money and planning to commit crime.

An intelligence driven operation was conducted and police pounced on four suspects who were found in possession of R2 million. Police established though an official from the Reserve Bank that the notes were indeed counterfeit. The four suspects were arrested and charged with possession of counterfeit money.

