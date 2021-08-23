Kenya: Ambassador Meles Pays Courtesy Call On the Speaker of the Senate of Kenya

H.E Ambassador Meles Alem, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Kenya, paid courtesy call on Honorable Ken Lusaka, Speaker of the Senate of Kenya, today (August 19, 2021).

The Ambassador briefed Hon. Speaker Lusaka on recent developments in Ethiopia and touched on the time-honored and warm strategic partnership between the two sisterly countries.

Hon. Kenneth Lusaka commended the excellent partnership between Kenya and Ethiopia, stressing the need to upscale economic integration.

The Speaker applauded the successful conduct of the 6th National Elections in Ethiopia in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hon. Speaker Lusaka proposed the formation of partnership between the Senate of Kenya and its Ethiopian counterpart and the need to share experience.