Africa: Fortune to Play ES Sétif in CAF Champions League Preliminaries

Gambian Premier League champions, Fortune FC have been drawn against Algerian topflight side Entente Sportive Sétifienne, known as ES Sétif in the first round of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League preliminaries.

Farato-based team, Fortune will take part in the Total Energies CAF Champions League preliminary round after triumphing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League. They finished top of the standings in the 2020/2021 season with 47 points after 26 games.

The Petroleum Boys will be competing in their first ever CAF preliminaries after three years in the GFF First Division League.

Meanwhile, ES Sétif finished 2nd position in the Algerian Ligue 1 with 65 points, five points behind league leaders Belouizdad.

Fortune will first play ES Sétif at home before travelling to Algeria for the return leg.

No Gambian side has ever qualify for the group stage of the CAF club tournament proper as they are mostly eliminated by North African sides.

The preliminary round first leg matches will be played during the weekend of September 10-12 and the final legs will be staged during the dates of September 17-19.

Second round first leg fixtures will be played during the weekend of October 15-17 and the final legs will follow during the period of October 22-24.