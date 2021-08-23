Gambia: 217 UDP Supporters Cross-Carpet to NPP

With five months before the much anticipated 2021 presidential election, the National People's Party of President Adama Barrow has taken a total number of 217 supporters of the opposition United Democratic Party.

The former UDP supporters mainly young people are from Banyaka village, in the West Coast Region.

The announcement was made by the group's leader, Morro Barrow in a massive political rally at Jambanjelly, Kombo South.

Mr. Barrow said they are in appreciation of the unprecedented development strides of His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, decided to defect to NPP and work tirelessly for his re-election in December, 2021.

While assuring his team's unflinching loyalty and support to President Barrow and the NPP, he commended Kebba Madi Bojang, the NPP National Youth President for his relentless efforts and major contributions which ultimately led to their defection.

Mr. Barrow also asked government to consider their road network for construction.

Welcoming them to the NPP, the minister for Information & Communication Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah, commended Morrow Barrow and the youth for a wise and timely decision.

Sillah assured them of President Barrow's resolve to usher in development in the area and that West Coast Region will benefit from the government's OIC roads project.