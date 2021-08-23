Gambia: 217 UDP Supporters Cross-Carpet to NPP

20 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

With five months before the much anticipated 2021 presidential election, the National People's Party of President Adama Barrow has taken a total number of 217 supporters of the opposition United Democratic Party.

The former UDP supporters mainly young people are from Banyaka village, in the West Coast Region.

The announcement was made by the group's leader, Morro Barrow in a massive political rally at Jambanjelly, Kombo South.

Mr. Barrow said they are in appreciation of the unprecedented development strides of His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, decided to defect to NPP and work tirelessly for his re-election in December, 2021.

While assuring his team's unflinching loyalty and support to President Barrow and the NPP, he commended Kebba Madi Bojang, the NPP National Youth President for his relentless efforts and major contributions which ultimately led to their defection.

Mr. Barrow also asked government to consider their road network for construction.

Welcoming them to the NPP, the minister for Information & Communication Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah, commended Morrow Barrow and the youth for a wise and timely decision.

Sillah assured them of President Barrow's resolve to usher in development in the area and that West Coast Region will benefit from the government's OIC roads project.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X