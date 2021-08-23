Gambia: Division One Promotion Play-Off Matches Slated for Today

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League promotion play-off matches are slated for today, Wednesday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

As part of the play-off matches, Jam City will rub shoulders with Steve Biko at 5 p.m.

Both sides will affray to stun each other to gain promotion to the first division league.

Gunjur United will clash with Team Rihno at 7 p.m.

The duo will battle to daze each other to gain promotion to the first division league.

Meanwhile, Falcons FC and Samger FC both gained promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League after finishing first and second-places on the country's second tier table respectively.