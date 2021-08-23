Gambia: Serrekunda East Bi Demoted to 3rd Division League

20 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Serrekunda East Bi on Saturday relegated to the third division league after finishing bottom-place on the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation GFF Division Two League table.

The Serrekunda East based-club clutched 22 points in thirty league matches.

Serrekunda East Bi were struggling in the country's second tier campaign before their demotion to the third division league.

The Serrekunda based-club are now preparing themselves ready for life in the country's third division league next season.

Serrekunda East Bi will strive to win their matches in the third division league next season to regain promotion to the second division league.

