Mali/Gambia: Gambia Drawn Against Tunisia, Mali

Scorpions, the Gambia's senior national team have been drawn against Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania in Group F for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be held in Cameroon, in January next year.

The Gambia will be participating in its first-ever CAF major tournament at the senior level after leading their Group D in the qualifiers with 10 points.

The Scorpions will open their maiden AFCON tournament against Mauritania while Tunisia will entertain Mali in the other encounter of the group.

Meanwhile, speaking before the draw was held, Tom Saintfiet, head coach of The Gambia SENIOR national team said for him he does not have a country he does not want to play against.

"For me I don't have any country that I don't want to play against," said the Belgian coach.

When asked about where he would prefer to play, in Yaoundé or Douala? He replied "It's a case of where we want to play, not who we prefer. I prefer to play in Yaoundé or Douala but that's not in my hands."