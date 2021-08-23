Mali/Gambia: Gambia Drawn Against Tunisia, Mali

20 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpions, the Gambia's senior national team have been drawn against Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania in Group F for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be held in Cameroon, in January next year.

The Gambia will be participating in its first-ever CAF major tournament at the senior level after leading their Group D in the qualifiers with 10 points.

The Scorpions will open their maiden AFCON tournament against Mauritania while Tunisia will entertain Mali in the other encounter of the group.

Meanwhile, speaking before the draw was held, Tom Saintfiet, head coach of The Gambia SENIOR national team said for him he does not have a country he does not want to play against.

"For me I don't have any country that I don't want to play against," said the Belgian coach.

When asked about where he would prefer to play, in Yaoundé or Douala? He replied "It's a case of where we want to play, not who we prefer. I prefer to play in Yaoundé or Douala but that's not in my hands."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X