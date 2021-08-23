South Africa: KZN Government Restores Dignity to Needy Learners

Restoring dignity to a school-going child and enhancing technology-based learning capabilities, topped the priorities of the KwaZulu-Natal government in shaping the future of a child.

KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube made the remarks as her department handed over school uniforms and laptops to 150 needy pupils from three different schools in uThukela District Municipality on Friday.

Dube-Ncube, who is also Operation Sukuma Sakhe uThukela District Champion, lived up to her pledge made earlier this year, to assist 150 needy people from three schools identified during a functionality monitoring programme.

The learners are from Umbango Secondary School under Alfred Duma Local Municipality, Wembezi Secondary School under Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality, and Nsetheni Primary School under Ukhahlamba Local Municipality.

Each school had 50 learners who received school uniforms, which included shoes and sanitary towel packs.

Dube-Ncube who was represented at the event by uThukela District Mayor Siphiwe Mazibuko, said it is important that the dignity of an African child be restored and nurtured at all times.

She said this can be achieved by always ensuring that children have the necessary uniform, as "this increases confidence in a child."

"Apart from school uniforms which play a big role in building confidence in a young person, we also understand that a child has to attend school having eaten in order to concentrate in class. While the government has the important National School Nutrition Programme, we want schools to supplement this by having a vegetable garden and fruit trees," Dube-Ncube said.

The MEC also urged communities to play an active role in the education of children, noting that "it takes a village to raise a child".

"Teachers and government cannot succeed when our communities do not prioritise the education of our children. We are looking at a bleak future if we ever forget that tomorrow's generation face a tricky future which requires the involvement everyone to augment government efforts," she said.

On technology, Dube-Ncube said assisting schools with laptops is a way to enhance learning capabilities, and to assist teachers in easing the paperwork, while assisting previously-disadvantaged learners with exposure to Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) based technology.

One learner from Nsetheni Primary School who could not hold back his tears, said he was looking forward to wearing his uniform on Monday.

"I live with my mother and grandmother who cannot afford to buy us [uniforms]. This will assist the family as my other siblings will also benefit as we come from a struggling family," he said.